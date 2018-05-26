Galway constituencies record ‘Yes’ vote on 8th Amendment

Galway Bay fm – All three Galway constituencies recorded a Yes vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Galway West recorded the highest Yes vote of the three local constituencies at 65.9% (42,422 votes), against 34.1% No (21,906). The turnout was 59.9% and there were 201 spoiled votes.

Galway East recorded at 60.2% (26,525) Yes vote, with 39.8% (17,546) voting No. There was a 63.5% turnout in the constituency and 121 votes were declared spoiled.

In Roscommon-Galway, there was a 65.7% turnout, with a Yes vote of 57.2% (23,677) and 42.8% No (17,709). There were 111 spoiled votes.Unofficial but generally reliable tallies give an insight into how people across the region voted.

Here are some examples of how some people voted across Galway West for ‘yes’ to repeal the 8th Amendment:

Renmore 63%, Doughiska 70%, Tirellan 54%, City Centre 71%, Shantalla 65%, Knocknacarra 70%, Taylors Hill 67%, Moycullen 71%, Barna 66%, Furbo 69%, Spiddal 65%, Oughterard 69%, Oranmore 69%, Annaghdown 66%, Claregalway 64%, Clarinbridge 67%, Castlegar 57%, Lackagh 69%.

Many were surprised at the strong support for repeal in Connemara – with Cleggan the most surprising of all, with a staggering 84% voting yes.

The Aran Islands averaged 66% in favor of repeal, while other levels of support for yes votes in Connemara includes:

Inverin 68%, Tully 61%, Rossaveal 67%, Carraroe 63%, Lettermor 67%, Camus 61%, Rosmuc 48%, Carna 56%, Cashel 65%, Roundstone 67%, Clifden 73%, Leenane 68%, Letterfrack 68%.

The official result for Galway East – the first declared in the country – was also a clear ‘yes’, with just over 60% voting to repeal the 8th amendment.

East Galway had a turnout rate of 63% and the highest support for a yes vote was in Kinvara with over 70% in favor of repeal.

Unofficial tallies also offer an insight into the level of support for a yes vote across East Galway in the following areas:

Tuam 61%, Portumna 53%, Monivea 61%, Athenry 61%, Dunmore 54%, Gort 58%, Kiltullagh 55%.

Galway-Roscommon had the highest turnout rate at 66% – and the constituency also strongly backed a yes vote – with 57% of people voting for repeal.