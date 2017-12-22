It’s official: beer goggles make people more attractive!

Galway City Tribune – Beer goggles make people more attractive and that’s official! A new study at NUI Galway has found that 34.5% of women, and 58% of men, agree that after consuming alcohol they have sex with people with whom they wouldn’t have if they were sober.

A further 31.5% of women and 57% of men agree that they found it harder to say no to sexual advances after they have consumed alcohol. And a some 76% of women and 69% of men agree they are less nervous about sex after drinking.

These are just some of the results uncovered by the NUIG School of Psychology in its new report on Sexual Health and Attitudes.

The survey was carried out among the emerging adulthood college population (aged 18-29) by NUIG’s Elaine Byrnes and Pádraig MacNeela and was published this week.

Data from 1,691 respondents was analysed for the report.

Ms Byrnes, a Doctoral Researcher on the PhD in Child and Youth Research, and lead author, explained the results of the survey found that male and female binge-drinkers were more likely to have protected and unprotected sex than others.

“Anecdotally, we would have known there is a link between alcohol consumption and sex but now we have the data and it is people themselves who are telling us this – that’s important,” she said.

There were several other key findings on student sexual health, behaviour and attitudes. In the past 12 months, 8% of females and 3% of males were certain someone had sexual contact with them where they were unable to provide consent or stop what was happening because they were passed out, drugged, drunk, incapacitated or asleep and are certain this happened.

In the past 12 months, 8% of females and 4% of males were uncertain but suspected sexual contact where they were unable to provide consent or stop what was happening because they were passed out, drugged, drunk, incapacitated or asleep.

To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.