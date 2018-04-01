Objection to plans for new apartments in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision to allow new apartments in Loughrea town is being appealed to the higher planning authority.

Last month, Galway County Council granted planning permission to Johnmarsha Limited to renovate a protected structure with an extension at Main Street.

However, that decision is now being appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Planning permission was granted to renovate the existing house at Main Street Loughrea to provide 5 apartments with car park entrance from the existing Castle Street entrance.

There were 9 conditions attached to the grant of planning permission.

A resident of Castle Street is now appealing the development to An Bord Pleanala.

He argues that the additional traffic from the development will cause a safety risk for motorists turning into the development due to the narrowness of the entrance.

He also argues that heavy construction machinery would cause structural damage to the side and rear of his property and there is not enough space for refuse collection.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala by the summer.