Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation is calling for the first two weeks of March to be declared an emergency period.
Nearly 700 patients spent time waiting on trolleys at UHG during February.
Nationally, the trolley figure reached over 10,700.
The INMO says the extended period of extreme weather has created backlogs and extra pressure on the health service.
UHG trolley figure hits almost 700 in February
