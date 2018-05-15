NUIG to introduce music into BA Degree

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to introduce music into its Bachelor of Arts Degree.

Central aspects of the degree will include theory, harmony and training in the repertory and culture of western classical and Irish traditional music.

Students will also take core modules in performance, composition and sound technology .

Dr. Aidan Thomson has been appointed as the Head of Music.

He has taught at the University of Oxford, the University of Leeds and Queen’s University Belfast.