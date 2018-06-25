Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students’ Union has filed a case against Galway student accommodation provider, Cúirt na Coiribe, through the Residential Tenancies Board.
The Students’ Union says Cúirt na Coribe increased its average rates by 18% for the coming academic year
The decision to file the case follows last month’s passing of Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin’s Private Members Bill, The Residential Tenancies – Student Rents, Rights and Protections – Bill 2018
Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh, Students’ Union President says they will represent a 2017/18 tenant of Cúirt na Coiribe who was a victim of the 18% rent increase.
He says NUIG cannot become an elitist University only accessible to those who can afford to absorb the ever rising cost of rent.
NUIG Students’ Union files case against accommodation provider
