NUI Galway wins award for work towards gender equality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has won an iconic award in recognition of it’s work towards gender equality.

The university has been awarded an Athena SWAN award – which was established to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women.

In a statement, NUI Galway says it welcomes recognition that it has established a solid foundation for eliminating gender bias and developing an inclusive culture that values all staff.

However, not all are pleased with the latest development.

Dr. Micheline Sheehy Skeffington – one of the women at the centre of the long-running discrimination cases – has expressed her disappointment.

