NUI Galway to host public discussion on dementia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public discussion on dementia will take place in the city this week. (Thursday 15/3)

The event is being hosted by the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia.

It’ll feature a variety of expert talks, and the Alzheimers’ Society Mobile Information Service will be on hand to provide information to the public.

The ‘Let’s Talk about Dementia’ event takes place at NUI Galway’s Aula Maxima from 11am to 1pm tomorrow.