NUI Galway to host CAO Change of Mind clinic tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leaving Cert students unsure about their CAO choices can attend a “Change of Mind” clinic in the city.

NUI Galway is to host an event to advise students about course choices and entry routes into third level education.

This is in the lead up to the CAO deadline which closes at 5:15pm on July 1st.

The event will be held tomorrow from 12-3pm in the Aula Maxima in the Quadrangle on the NUI Galway campus.