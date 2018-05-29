NUI Galway Students’ Union urges politicians to vote for accommodation legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students’ Union at NUIG is urging politicians to vote in favour of the Student Accommodation Bill before the Dáil today.

The amendment would give students living in student-specific accommodation, under licence, access to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Student accommodation would also be included in rent pressure zones as part of the bill.

It’s after rent increases of more than 30 per cent in some student apartments in Galway and Dublin.

