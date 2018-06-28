NUI Galway offering limited free places on Higher Diploma in Software Course

NUI Galway, in collaboration with 15 software industry partners, is offering a limited number of free places on its award winning, innovative Higher Diploma in Software Design and Development Course – Industry Stream.

This course was recently awarded the accolade of being Postgraduate Course of the Year in Information Technology by Grad Ireland.

90% of Higher Diploma in Software Design and Development graduates have secured immediate employment in software development roles. Many of the graduates are employed with some of Ireland’s leading software companies. NUI Galway has designed this one-year conversion course in conjunction with 15 leading IT employers which enables graduates to reskill for employment in the software development area. Student fees for the course are funded by the Higher Education Authority given the strategic importance of developing skills in this area, meaning that successful applicants pay no fees.

The overall goal of this postgraduate conversion course is to strategically increase the supply of skilled graduates to meet the needs of Ireland’s high-growth software industry. It will provide graduates with a fast track, focused computing qualification, and presents them with an opportunity to obtain valuable industry work experience. Applicants are paired with an industry partner from the start of the course and are then trained in key technologies for that employer’s needs, so they are then able to maximise the impact of a paid industry internship towards the end of the course.

The Higher Diploma in Software Design and Development builds on the existing strengths of collaborative academic-industry interaction in the Galway region, and will provide graduates with a solid foundation in key areas of software design, a choice of software architecture specialisations in either .NET or Java Enterprise.

The final aspect of the course involves a guaranteed three-month paid internship to gain industry experience, and as a result provides the opportunity to kick-start your career as a software developer. As each student progresses through the course, they will have their training content determined by their associated industry partner.

On completion of the course, these students will have transformed their employability in the current economy, with a range of great options opening up to them for further progression either in industry or via further specialisation through a master’s.

The industry partners include Avaya, IBM, Cisco, Insight, Storm Technologies, Aspect Software, The Marine Institute, Solano Tech Ltd, NetFort Technologies, Smartbear and Schneider Electric.

Dr Enda Barrett, Course Director, said “We are delighted to again offer free places on this unique course due to funding from the Higher Education Authority and their Springboard initiative. This is a super opportunity for highly motivated analytical graduates particularly from number or cognate backgrounds. We have had huge success with graduates from a wide range of areas once they can demonstrate a flair for problem solving. By investing just one year of their time in further education, and, through placement experience with our Industry partners; they will have an excellent prospect for recruitment as software developers in Ireland’s high tech ICT sector.

This sector is experiencing rapid expansion at the moment, and there is a growing skills shortage for ICT graduate roles that these students are ideally suited to fill. The highly intensive course is designed to begin software development from scratch, but we are particularly keen to receive applications from those who have had some exposure to code and realise that this is something they potentially have a flare for. People with technical or strong numerical backgrounds often perform best in these types of courses and we strongly encourage applicants who have strong maths or problem solving skills. This could be a strong maths result from their Leaving Cert or from certain modules in their undergraduate degree. This is not essential, but often indicates a strong problem solving and logical skillset.”

He added “The career prospects for our graduates are extremely strong and demand is dramatically outstripping supply. The course is highly respected among many of Irelands leading software companies with many who specifically want to recruit graduates who have come through our unique course. Many of our graduates are receiving multiple job offers prior to graduation. Our recognition as Postgraduate Course of the Year in Information Technology in 2015, has propelled both the course and our graduates to the front of the list for many recruiters and we are delighted with the feedback and positivity we have been receiving from our past graduates and their employers alike.”

The course is open to all those who have a level 8 degree or alternatively those with a level 7 degree and some relevant industry work experience. Current employment status is not stipulated in the terms and conditions of the ICT Springboard Conversion Scheme so we are open to applicants who are unemployed, employed, or simply just graduating from their undergraduate degree. The course is ideal for those from a Mathematics, Science or Engineering background, and those who relish challenges along the lines of problem solving or project work.

For further information contact the Course Director, Dr. Enda Barrett Enda.Barrett@nuigalway.ie