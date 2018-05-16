NUI Galway conference to focus on rights of migrants and refugees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference opening in the city tomorrow will focus on the rights of migrants and refugees.

NUI Galway’s Irish Centre for Human Rights, School of Law, is hosting the international conference on ‘The Rights of Migrants and Refugees: the role of courts and tribunals.’

The two-day event brings together leading judges, practitioners and academics working on pressing issues of migration and refugee law internationally.

It takes place at NUI Galway tomorrow and Friday.