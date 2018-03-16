No rental properties available in Galway within State support limits

Galway City Tribune – Increases in the limits for State supports for people renting in Galway City have been wiped out by spiralling market rents, according to a new report.

A snapshot study by Simon Communities in Ireland found that any benefit of the increase in Rent Supplement and Housing Assistance Payment (RS/HAP) limits from July 2016 continues to diminish as private rental sector rents continue to rise and rental supply remains low.

The study found that there were no properties available within RS/HAP limits in Galway city centre during three days of February. It mirrors the findings of surveys carried out last November and March.

There were no properties available within RS/HAP limits for a single person, a couple, or families in the city centre over the course of the latest study period (February 13, 14 and 15).

The study, Locked Out of the Market X, confirmed average rent per month for a one-bedroom property in Galway city centre over this study period was €896. According to Simon, the average rent of the fifteen two-bedroom properties on the market over the study period was €1,513.

It found average rent for a one-bedroom property was 56% more than RS/HAP limit for a single person while a two-bedroom property was 73% more than RS/HAP limit for a couple/one parent with two children. Rents increased in Galway City by an average of 12.4% in the year to December 2017. Sinn Féin Galway City Councillor Mairéad Farrell said the findings were “shocking”.

“The report indicates that Galway city centre, along with three other locations, did not have even one available property for rent across all categories. A record low,” she said.

