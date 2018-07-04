Water restrictions extended in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night-time restrictions are to be extended on Inis Mór and Inis Oirr, while a nationwide hose pipe ban will come into effect on Friday.

From Friday, the two Aran Islands are to have water usage curtailed from 8pm to 8am.

A restriction from 10pm to 7am was already in place there since last week.

Irish Water has called on households and businesses across the length and breath of the county to conservce supply as the heatwave continues.

Outside of the Aran Islands, night-time restrictions are also in place at the Ballyconneely water treatment plant serving the Ballyconneely and Foreglass areas from 11pm to 7am for the foreseeable future.

This is because demand on this scheme is now exceeding supply.

In the city, due to very high demand in areas supplied by the Tonabrocky reservoir, Irish Water has also imposed night time restrictions between the hours of 11pm and 7am.

Barna, Moycullen, Knocknacarra, Kingston, Taylor’s Hill, Letteragh Road, Bishop O’Donnell Road, Clybaun Road, Cappagh Road, Ballymoneen Road may experience low pressure and reduced flow at night time.

These restrictions are essential to allow the Tonabrocky reservoir storage levels to recover and will remain in place at night time until further notice.

North of the county, groundwater springs and boreholes supplying Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Kilkerrin/Moylough, Ballygar, Mountbellew and Ballymoe are extremely low.

While in South Galway, customers in Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Roveagh, Ballinderreen and Tyrone Group Water Scheme are urged to conserve supply.

Work has been carried out at Clarenbridge Water Tower to improve the supply situation in the short term but consumption is still very high.

Customers in Gort are also urged to conserve water as raw water levels in the Gort River are dropping.

Finally, demand in Tír na Fhía/Leitir Mór has increased significantly and some areas are experiencing outages.

Supply from the Tír na Fhía Water Treatment Plant is higher than can be sustained and leak repairs have been carried out in recent days.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has announced a hosepipe ban for the whole country.

The measure has been in place in the Greater Dublin Area since the start of the week – but will be extended nationwide from Friday at 8am.

The order bans the use of water for non-essential activities like watering the garden or filling a paddling pool and will continue until the end of the month.

Irish Water say the decision has been made because of the drought conditions, which are due to continue into next week.

They’re encouraging people to keep conserving water to help protect water supplies.