New website outlines flood defence works planned for Galway over next decade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new website has been officially launched this afternoon outlining flood defence works planned across Galway over the next 10 years.

It’s as Leo Varadkar this afternoon revealed that Ballinasloe, Galway City and Clifden will be included in the first round of a €1 billion national flood relief plan.

Over the past number of years, the OPW has been developing CFRAMs – or, The Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme.

It involved public consultation with 300 communities nationwide and is the basis for over 118 flood defence projects to be undertaken nationwide over the next 10 years.

The Taoiseach this afternoon outlined plans for the first 50 schemes to be given priority in progressing to design and construction stage.

Included in the first round of works are major schemes for Ballinasloe and Galway city, both of which are expected to cost between €1 and 15 million.

Also to be developed as a priority is a lesser scheme for Clifden estimated to cost under €1 million.

A new website has been launched as part of this afternoon’s announcement – flood info.ie.

It shows the most up to date maps of flood risk across the 300 communities studied nationwide and contains information on proposed flood defences.