Galway Bay fm newsroom – New visitor facilities are due to open this weekend at Portumna Castle.
Tea rooms have been developed at the popular attraction in a bid to enhance the visitor experience.
The OPW has also been granted planning permission for a car park and bus park at the castle.
Galway East TD Sean Canney says it’s hoped the new facilities will help to boost visitor numbers.
New visitor facilities to open at Portumna Castle
Galway Bay fm newsroom – New visitor facilities are due to open this weekend at Portumna Castle.