New visitor facilities to open at Portumna Castle

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New visitor facilities are due to open this weekend at Portumna Castle.
Tea rooms have been developed at the popular attraction in a bid to enhance the visitor experience.
The OPW has also been granted planning permission for a car park and bus park at the castle.
Galway East TD Sean Canney says it’s hoped the new facilities will help to boost visitor numbers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR