New vehicle for Ballinasloe based cancer support centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre, based in Ballinasloe, has secured a new patient transfer vehicle.

Connacht Rugby players visited the facility this week to launch the new service, which will bring eight patients a day from the centre to UHG for radiotherapy appointments.

The service will be in operation five days a week, and will be free of charge to patients attending the East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre.