New signage on city playgrounds declares ‘smoke free zones’

Galway City Council has launched new ‘smoke-free zone’ signage for the city’s 30 playgrounds.

The colourful signs aim to grab the attention of parents and children promoting an important health message that playgrounds are smoke-free environments. The signs also provide information on the Quit service as a support for those who may wish to quit.

Speaking at the launch in Doughiska Playground, Mayor Pearce Flannery said: “Galway City Council is delighted to launch these signs in all playgrounds in the city to raise an added awareness of how important it is to make children’s environments smoke free. The protection of children’s health is one of the most important things we can do as adults. The least amount of time children are exposed to smoking on a daily basis, the more it denormalises the behaviour.”

Special guest Dáithí Ó Sé attended the launch with pupils from first class in Merlin Woods Primary School: “As a dad myself I welcome this as an important initiative to help protect the younger generation from exposure to secondhand smoke. It also protects other adults from the exposure to secondhand smoke as they enjoy time with their children in the playground.”

The signs serve as a reminder to the public that playground are smoke-free zones. They were funded as part of the Healthy Ireland Fund administered by Pobal from the Department of Health to Galway City LCDC and progressed through collaboration between Healthy Galway Cities, HSE, Galway City Council and Galway City Partnership.

Caroline Murray, HSE Health Promotion & Improvement said: “The HSE are delighted to be involved in supporting such a worthwhile initiative. Creating healthier environments such as smoke free playgrounds is key to promoting health and wellbeing.”