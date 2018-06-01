Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new three-storey development with retail units and a gym is set to be built at the Headford Road in the city.
Cleverson Ltd has been given planning permission for the mixed-use development adjacent to the IMC cinema at Galway Retail Park.
City planners have granted permission with 19 conditions attached.
New retail development in the pipeline for Headford Road
