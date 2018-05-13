New report reveals Galway’s richest politicians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has revealed Galway’s richest politicians.

Topping the list compiled by the Sunday Independent is Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, with an estimated wealth of almost €3 million.

He’s followed by Deputies Noel Grealish, Ciaran Cannon and Sean Canney – all with a worth estimated between €1 and 2 million.

Nationally, the wealthiest TD is Michael Lowery.

We’ll have a full report on Galway’s richest politicians on Galway Bay fm news at 12 o’ clock.