New postage stamp to commemorate Clifden to Canada flight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has commissioned a new postage stamp to mark the centenary of the first transatlantic flight between Clifden and Canada.

British Aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown made the journey to Newfoundland in June 1919.

According to today’s Irish Times, the Government has also approved new stamps to pay tribute to the Irish Coast Guard, to commemorate the first sitting of the Dáil, the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and the centenary of the birth of philosopher and novelist Iris Murdoch.