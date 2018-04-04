New orthodontists to help tackle lengthy waiting lists across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new consultant orthodontists have been appointed in a bid to tackle long waiting lists for Galway teenagers.

The issue has been raised at HSE regional health forum level on several occasions in recent years.

It’s been confirmed that one orthodontist has taken up their position this week, while another will begin on June 5th.

Independent TD for Galway East Sean Canney says the new appointments are the key to tackling lengthy orthodontic waiting lists for Galway teenagers.