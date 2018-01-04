New Mercedes dealership in Galway is part of major national growth for iconic brand

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its sales organisation with the opening of three new dealerships in Dublin, Galway and Wexford, and in the redevelopment of two longstanding dealerships – in Ballsbridge and Athlone – both of which have been remodelled and expanded in line with latest Mercedes-Benz requirements globally.

Included in their new dealerships appointments to represent Mercedes-Benz are one opened by Connolly Motor Group on the eastern approaches to Galway city and another situated on the approach to Wexford from Gorey, operated by Boland’s of Wexford.

The expansion by Connolly Motor Group into Galway city fills a void in the Mercedes-Benz network that has existed for some time and strengthens the relationship between Connolly Motor Group and Mercedes-Benz following the successful opening of their first Mercedes-Benz dealership in Sligo earlier this year. The Galway operation is headed up by Padriac Keating as Dealer Principal.

In similar vein, the appointment of Boland’s of Wexford and their development of an exclusive new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wexford is one that sees another of Ireland’s foremost motor retailers being welcomed into the Mercedes-Benz network – a move that their distributor in Ireland believes will significantly boost the brand’s market share in the south east.

Other developments have seen the flagship MSL Ballsbridge Motors dealership in Dublin’s business and embassy district transformed into an exclusive Mercedes-Benz sales centre. Following an extensive remodelling, showroom space has been increased from 11 to 28 cars, creating an eye-catching, street-side presence for the luxury brand on what is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Ireland.

