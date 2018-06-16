New Mayor of Galway says strengthening links abroad will be among key priorities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Mayor of Galway, Labour Councillor Niall McNeilis, says strengthening Galway’s links abroad will be among his top priorities during his term.

Mayor McNeilis was bestowed with the chain of office at a special ceremony at City Hall last evening – taking over the position from Fine Gael’s Pearce Flannery.

