Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new high level committee will meet for the first time next week to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing problem of illegal dumping across Galway.
The multi-agency committee has been set up by the enforcement team from the County Council’s Environment Section in conjunction with WERLA.
The group’s first meeting will take place on Friday week in Oranmore.
New high level committee to discuss illegal dumping crisis
