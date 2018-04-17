New health and safety restrictions at Galway livestock marts

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam and Headford marts have introduced restrictions on entry to parts of their facilities amid health and safety concerns.
It follows a decision by four Aurivo marts across the west and northwest to restrict entry to the penning areas after a man was injured in an incident involving a bull at Mohill Livestock Mart.
For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 10….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR