Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam and Headford marts have introduced restrictions on entry to parts of their facilities amid health and safety concerns.
It follows a decision by four Aurivo marts across the west and northwest to restrict entry to the penning areas after a man was injured in an incident involving a bull at Mohill Livestock Mart.
New health and safety restrictions at Galway livestock marts
