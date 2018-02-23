New group set up to wage war on unfair working conditions

Galway City Tribune – Galway workers, students and community activists are uniting as one to wage war on precarious work.

ONE Galway is a new alliance between trade unions, students’ unions and community and voluntary groups that have come together to fight for decent work, wages and living conditions.

More than 20 organisations representing thousands of workers and students in Galway have vowed a fightback against precarious work, including zero-hours contracts, poor pay and conditions, and insecure and unprotected jobs. The movement includes NUIG and GMIT students’ unions, as well as the biggest trade union, SIPTU.

From academia to childcare, retail to the hospitality sector, the city launch of the initiative at Druid Lane Theatre heard how precarious work is all-pervasive in Galway city and county.

The meeting was told that NUIG was among the biggest offenders: as well as a proliferation of university lecturers on insecure, hourly-paid teaching contracts, there are scores of agency cleaning staff on low pay, catering staff on zero-hours contracts.

It also heard how migrant workers in one of Galway city’s most popular restaurants are being paid €350 for 50-hours working weeks. Plans are afoot to launch a campaign to highlight the ‘good’ employers in the bar, restaurant and hotels industry where precarious employment is prevalent.

Joe Cunningham General Secretary designate of SIPTU said: “ONE Galway will be led on the ground by officials and activists collaborating on key concerns to workers and students, creating partnerships with organisations who share common goals in order to improve conditions and achieve decent work for all.”

