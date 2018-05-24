New Garda Headquarters in Renmore to open in Autumn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister says the new Garda Headquarters in Renmore could be open by September.

Minister Charlie Flanagan has also confirmed that the building is expected to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Work on the €25 million Garda HQ began in October 2015 at a greenfield site directly opposite GMIT on the Dublin Road.

Garda authorities say the new 11,000m2 development will cater for a full range of operational requirements at district, divisional and regional level.

