New figures show decrease in rent prices across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a slight decrease in average rents across Galway in recent months.

That’s according to a report from the Residental Tenancies Board which contains statistics for the first quarter of this year.

Figures from the RTB show that in the last quarter of 2017, the average rent in Galway was €967.

That dropped to €954 during the first three months of this year – a marginal decrease of just over 1 percent.

