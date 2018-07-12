New festival highlighting local seafood to be launched in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new festival celebrating Connemara’s local seafood will take place in Ballyconneely village later this month. (20/7)

Connemara Oyster Festival, which runs from the 20th to the 22nd of July, will include cooking demonstrations, seaweed talks and an oyster shuckling competition.

The festival’s marquee will play host to a number of talks from award winning chefs, such as J.P Mc Mahon of Aniar restaurant and Tim O’Sullivan from the Renvyle House Hotel.