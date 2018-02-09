New facility for children with autism approved for Castlegar school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A school on the outskirts of the city is set for expansion now that the city council has approved the plans.

The Board of Management of Castlegar National School has been given planning permission to an extension.

The new extension at Castlegar National School will provide a new classroom for children with autism, a general classroom and ancillary rooms.

The plans also include a new drop-off area at the back of the school.

The extension is subject to 9 planning conditions including a stipulation that it can’t be occupied until the access roadway and footpaths are fully completed.