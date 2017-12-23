New exit lane to be built at Parkmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preliminary work on fresh measures to further improve traffic flow at Parkmore will get underway in the coming weeks.

The City Council is planning to add an additional exit lane from Parkmore West – and physical works are expected to get underway by early March.

It’s expected the project will take about four months to complete.

It follows a significant number of developments throughout 2017 – including the redistribution of traffic lanes and improved public transport to the area.

However, the City Council has long-warned that reconfigurations at Parkmore are not a ‘magic solution’ – and the proposed Outer Bypass is the ultimate answer.

A recent meeting of the local authority heard that a new access road could also be built at Parkmore before the estimated delivery of the bypass in 2024.

Chief Executive of the City Council, Brendan McGrath, has warned motorists of major delays at Parkmore throughout January.