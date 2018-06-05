New daycare centre for Claregalway by next spring

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new daycare centre in Claregalway is expected to be open by next spring.
The first sod on the project was turned at the site in Claregalway this afternoon. (5/6)
Claregalway and District Daycare Centre was opened in 2012 to help elderly people to continue to live independently.
