New course in creative writing

Writer Susan Millar DuMars will facilitate a daytime class in Creative Writing at Galway Arts Centre to cater for those who are beginning or continuing with the craft. The first class will be on Monday, January 22, and will run for 10 weeks.

Susan writes both poetry and fiction. A collection of her stories, Lights in The Distance, was published in December 2010 by Doire Press, while she has published four collections of poetry. Big Pink Umbrella, her first, was published in 2008, followed by Dreams for Breakfast (2010), The God Thing (2013), and Bone Fire (2016), all with Salmon Poetry. Susan was the Featured Fiction writer in a recent issue of the American online magazine The Atticus Review.

She is also co-organiser of the Over the Edge reading series which promotes new writers. Susan edited the anthology Over the Edge – the First Ten Years, published by Salmon, which includes work by 47 writers who have published a first book since doing a reading at an Over the Edge: Open Reading in Galway City Library.

