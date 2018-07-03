New childcare facility approved for former gaelscoil in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new childcare centre has been approved for a former gaelscoil building in Tuam town.

The county council has granted planning permission to Tuam Parish for a new preschool/creche/montessori/after school facility at Bishop Street.

The new childcare facility will be located at the former premises of Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha.

Tuam Parish says building accessible, high quality sustainable and affordable childcare is a key priority of the government.

