Galway Bay fm newsroom – New CCTV cameras are to be installed in Portumna and Gort to prevent the abuse of bring bank facilities.
The facilties have been used as dumping grounds in recent years – with people leaving behind bags, boxes and general waste.
New CCTV to prevent abuse of bring banks in Portumna and Gort
