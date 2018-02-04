New car registrations in Galway down by 5 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations were down slightly in January compared to the same time last year.

The latest data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, shows there were one thousand 572 new cars registered in Galway last month, a drop of 5 per cent since January 2017.

This is broadly in line with the national trend which saw an average decrease in January of 4.8 per cent.

The top selling car brands are Toyota and Hyundai.