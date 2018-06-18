Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new cancer information point has been opened at Portiuncula Hospital.
The point, located in the front foyer of the hospital, provides cancer information to hospital patients and out-patients as well as visitors and the general public.
This includes tips on cancer prevention, risk reduction and early detection.
Leaflets are also available on the local services available to patients and the public.
New cancer information point opens at Portiuncula Hospital
