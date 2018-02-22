New apartment blocks planned for Woodquay in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for new accommodation in the heart of the city.

K King Construction Claregalway Limited has applied for planning permission to demolish uninhabited houses at St. Brendan’s Avenue in Woodquay.

In their place, the company wants to build 19 apartments and maisonettes in blocks ranging in height from 2-storey to 4-storey.

The application also includes bicycle parking and a shared public courtyard.

A decision is expected from the city council planning department in April. (11/4)