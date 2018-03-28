New 20 million euro UHG mental health unit to open in June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new 20 million euro mental health unit at UHG is scheduled to open in June.

The HSE revealed the date at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum last evening.

Forum member and city councillor Padraig Conneely queried the total cost of the project, and asked the HSE to confirm when the facility would be operational.

The HSE says the building was handed over by the contractors in recent weeks, and is currently being equipped.

The planned date for operation of the unit is June.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly said its the opening goes ahead this time after a number of false starts.