Negotiations continue on night-time bus services for Connemara

Talks are ongoing between Bus Éireann and the National Transport Authority on the provision of night-time bus services in South Connemara.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív met with the NTA to discuss the provision of a service after 6pm on the Galway to Lettermullen (via An Cheathrú Rua), and also to criticise fare structures for public transport.

He said that talks are ongoing between Bus Éireann and the NTA over the night-time service, and he will continue to press for better weekend and Sunday services also.

“At the meeting I also raised the issue of what I perceive to be a totally unfair price structure on Bus Éireann routes where the commuters, to places such as in An Ceathrú Rua are paying twice that being charged on Expressway routes.

“I have been informed by Bus Éireann that it is intended to introduce Leap Cards nationwide on all Bus Éireann routes next year and that by purchasing on Leap Cards, people can avail of up to a 30% discount on fares. Discussions are still taking place as to the outlets that would sell Leap Cards, the obvious one being post offices. I also understand that the NTA are looking at making the purchase of Leap Cards available online on certain mobile services.

“With better services and particularly with the provision of late night services, it should be possible for more people to avail of the taxsaver, whereby people in employment can get a tax credit for using people transport. The National Transport Authority have indicated to me that they intend make it much easier for small employers to operate this scheme.

“I will continue to press for incremental improvements to services in both fares and frequency, not only on the south Connemara route, but on all bus routes in and out of Galway, as I believe that all people in the country should have access to good quality low fare public transport and that this is vital in trying to achieve carbon emission reductions in the future,” said Deputy Ó Cuív.