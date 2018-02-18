N59 Action Group says lack of commitment to N59 in Ireland 2040 plan is major blow to Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The founders of the N. 59 Action Group have stated that the Government appears to have shelved any substantial development of the N. 59 road in Connemara for the next 22 years.

Seosamh Ó Cuaig and Josie Conneely say that the absence of any real commitment to the N. 59 in the National Plan up to 2040 is a major blow to Connemara.

A range of roads that have “national” status have been included in the primary aims to upgrade infrastructure in this country in the new National Plan to the year 2040. However, the N. 59 west of Galway is mentioned once in that context and that relates to the Moycullen Bypass.

N. 59 campaign leaders, Josie Conneely and Seosamh Ó Cuaig say the lack of emphasis and commitment to a full upgrade of the N. 59 in Connemara is a huge blow to the area.

Mr Ó Cuaig and Conneely say that there must now be very serious questions about plans for a full upgrade of the N. 59 between Oughterard and Maam Cross and from there north to Leenane.

The N. 59 group leaders say that all public representatives in west Galway must begin a concentrated effort to ensure that the road is upgraded to a proper standard without delay.