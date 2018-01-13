Two hospitalised following crash near Milltown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people were hospitalised following a crash on the N17 this afternoon.

A section of the road between Tuam and Milltown was closed following the crash.

The single car collision occurred just outside Milltown shortly after four this afternoon.

It’s understood at least two people have been taken to UHG – but it’s believed their injuries are not serious.

The road was closed, with diversions pout in place, as Gardaí dealt with the overturned car.