Motorway closed between Rathmorrisey and Oranmore westbound due to crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom– The M6 motorway is closed between Rathmorrisey and Oranmore westbound due to a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident between a car and a truck which happened shortly before 4.30.

As a result, the westbound motorway is closed between the Rathmorrisey interchange (Junction 18) and Oranmore (Junction 19) and diversions are in place.

It’s understood one person has been injured in the incident, but it’s not yet known if their injuries are serious.