More time sought to complete Mountbellew mixed-use development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is assessing an application for more time to complete a mixed-use development in Mountbellew.

Cahermorris Developments is seeking an extension of planning permission to demolish the existing two-storey school building, house and outbuildings at Treanrevagh.

In its place would be a café/restaurant, 15 retail units, 8 medical offices, a crech, apartments and houses.

The county council is due to decide on more time for the Mountbellew development by the end of the month.