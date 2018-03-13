More time allowed to complete major Athenry housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been approved to complete a housing development in Athenry.

Pale Horizon Limited has been granted an extension of planning permission by the county council to complete 74 homes, a creche and apartment at Cullairbaun.

The extension of permission is subject to two conditions.

One condition requires the developer to pay a bond worth more than half a million euro to the council to ensure the satisfactory completion of the development.