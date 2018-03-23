More than 30,000 attend St Patrick’s Parade

Galway’s St Patrick’s Weekend festival has been hailed a huge success with crowds for the parade estimated to have reached near the 30,000 mark – with around 75 groups and acts performing.

Kicking off on Friday evening last, the festival was heavily linked with the Galway European Region of Gastronomy launch – a theme that was carried throughout the weekend.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council said that they were “very happy” with how the events over the weekend ran.

“The launch at the Spanish Arch on Friday flowed into a céilí, which drew a pretty good crowd and it was on early in the evening so it was a family-friendly event.

“Our estimate [for the parade] is in the region of 30,000 – we have had reports that there were good crowds all the way through, from Father Griffin Road right up through the town,” he said.

There was music in Eyre Square before and after the parade and, according to the spokesperson, crowds were consistent throughout the day – this despite the large numbers running indoors to watch Ireland win the Grand Slam.

“On the Sunday night, we had the outdoor screening of movies which were projected on to the front of Comerford House.

“We showed The Quiet Man, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, Brooklyn and Once – so you had a nice mix of two modern and two from the Hollywood glory days in the ‘50s.

“With the screenings, people sort of came across it rather than went there for a particular event but there was a decent crowd,” said the Council spokesperson.

A budgetary increase meant that this year’s festival was the biggest yet and it is hoped to build on that next year – weather permitting.

“We printed up a number of brochures and put them into hotels so that the tourists were aware of the events.

“We’re trying to bring everything together and we had all these plans last year but got totally washed out – everything is weather dependent,” he said.