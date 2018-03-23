More than 30,000 attend St Patrick’s Parade

By
Stephen Corrigan
-
Spectators at Eyre Square for the St Patrick's Day Parade.

Galway’s St Patrick’s Weekend festival has been hailed a huge success with crowds for the parade estimated to have reached near the 30,000 mark – with around 75 groups and acts performing.

Kicking off on Friday evening last, the festival was heavily linked with the Galway European Region of Gastronomy launch – a theme that was carried throughout the weekend.

 

A dancer from the Galway Filipino Irish community taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square. PHOTOS: JOE O'SHAUGHNESSY
Enjoying the parade at Mainguard Street.
A high flyer during the St Patrick's Day Parade at Eyre Square.
Keeping a close eye on the floats.
Young spectators in Lower Dominick Street.
A garda wearing shamrock at the St Patrick's Day Parade in the city centre.
Spectators at Eyre Square for the St Patrick's Day Parade.
WEARING OF THE GREEN . . . in Eyre Square after the finish of the St Patrick's Day Parade.
Molly O'Loughlin from Westside looks on as the the Macnas Young Ensemble with their 20-foot tall warrior Dan take part in the St Patrick's Day parade.
Derek O'Loughlin with his daughter Molly who is a little overcome by it all during St Patrick's Day parade.
The Macnas Young Ensemble and their 20-foot tall warrior Danú during the St Patrick's Day parade.
The Macnas Young Ensemble and their 20-foot tall warrior Dan during the St Patrick's Day parade.
The Macnas Young Ensemble and their 20-foot tall warrior Danú during the St Patrick's Day parade.
Animals and super heros at Prospect Hill during the St Patrick's Day parade.
A colourful cyclist during the the St Partrick's Day parade at Prospect Hill.
Young members of Rahoon Newcastle GAA Club taking part in the St Partrick's Day parade.
Something fishy at the St Partrick's Day parade as it Passes through Eyre Square.
Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, Maryam Mosque in Galway, during the St Patrick's Day Parade in the city.
A horse and carriage makes it's way through Prospect Hill during the St Partrick's Day parade.
LITTLE CHEF . . . at the St Partrick's Day parade as it Passes through Prospect Hill
Stilt walkers from Galway Community Circus taking part in the St Patricks Day Parade at Eyre Square.
Pupils from Scoil San Phroinsias, Tirellan Heights, taking part in the St Patricks Day Parade at Eyre Square.
St Patrick's Day Parade at Eyre Square
Members of Galway Judo Club taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square
A young member of St James GAA Club taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square
UN veterans taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square
A member of St Patrick's Brass Band during their performance at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Eyre Square
Some of the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club members taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square
Pupils from Merlin Woods Primary School taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square
Pupils from Merlin Woods Primary School taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square
A touch of France from Rouge during the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square.
A touch of France from Rouge during the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square.
One of the colourful characters from Rouge taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square.
Colourful characters from Rouge taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square.
Children from the Wislawa Szymborska Polish School in Galway taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade as it passes through Eyre Square
Children from the Wislawa Szymborska Polish School in Galway taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade as it passes through Eyre Square
A member of Liam Mellows GAA Club carries a giant inflatable sliotar in the St Patrick's Day parade as it passes through Eyre Square
Liam Mellows GAA Club taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade as it passes through Eyre Square
Liam Mellows GAA Club taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade as it passes through Eyre Square
The St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Eyre Square.
A young spectator looks on as the St Patrick's Day parade passes through Eyre Square
Some of the thousands of spectators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Eyre Square
The group from the Liam Mellows GAA Club with the Liam McCarthy Cup and the Irish Press Cup celebrating the Galway Senior and Minor hurlers All-Ireland victories during the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Shop Street.
Town Crier Liam Silke leads the group from the Liam Mellows GAA Club with the Liam McCarthy Cup and the Irish Press Cup celebrating the Galway Senior and Minor hurlers All-Ireland victories during the St Patrick's Day Parade as it passes through Shop Street.
Many people brought their pets in to the city centre to watch the St Patrick's Day Parade.
Members of the Defence Forces from Dn U Mhaoilosa lead the St Patrick's Day parade through Shop Street.
Young spectators in Lower Dominick Street at the St Patrick's Day parade.
Young spectators in Lower Dominick Street at the St Patrick's Day parade.
Young spectators in Lower Dominick Street at the St Patrick's Day parade.
Keeping warm while awaiting the start of the St Patrick's Day parade in the city.
Spectators during the St Patrick's Day parade in the city.
All wrapped up during the freezing weather while waiting for the start of the St Patrick's Day parade at Mainguard Street.
Faces in the crowd during the St Patrick's Day parade at Shop Street.
A group of visitors posing for a photograph at the Wilde statues on St Patric's Day.
P J McDonald of Galway Irish traditional group BackWest performing at Eyre Square before the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade.
Brendan Browne and Maureen Browne of Galway Irish traditional group BackWest performing at Eyre Square before the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council said that they were “very happy” with how the events over the weekend ran.

“The launch at the Spanish Arch on Friday flowed into a céilí, which drew a pretty good crowd and it was on early in the evening so it was a family-friendly event.

“Our estimate [for the parade] is in the region of 30,000 – we have had reports that there were good crowds all the way through, from Father Griffin Road right up through the town,” he said.

There was music in Eyre Square before and after the parade and, according to the spokesperson, crowds were consistent throughout the day – this despite the large numbers running indoors to watch Ireland win the Grand Slam.

“On the Sunday night, we had the outdoor screening of movies which were projected on to the front of Comerford House.

“We showed The Quiet Man, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, Brooklyn and Once – so you had a nice mix of two modern and two from the Hollywood glory days in the ‘50s.

“With the screenings, people sort of came across it rather than went there for a particular event but there was a decent crowd,” said the Council spokesperson.

A budgetary increase meant that this year’s festival was the biggest yet and it is hoped to build on that next year – weather permitting.

“We printed up a number of brochures and put them into hotels so that the tourists were aware of the events.

“We’re trying to bring everything together and we had all these plans last year but got totally washed out – everything is weather dependent,” he said.

