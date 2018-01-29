More roads closed in county due to flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
The list of roads closed in the county due to flooding has increased
The county council has today issued the upgraded list of roads currently closed:
In the Gort area:
Loughaunawadda L4511
Cloonanearla
Newtown (New Line) L 4519
Carrowbaun, the L 8528
Newhall, Gort L85251
Owenbristy (Sheehan Cross to Keamsellagh) L4506
Crannagh L8552
Hawkhill Road L4510
Ballynastaig L4510
Caherawoneen North L8554
are all closed.
In Tuam, Polleagh North, L 6247 is closed.
While in Athenry/Oranmore, the Carheenlea Coolarne Caherateemore Road L3105 is also closed.
Motorists are requested to obey all signage and not to drive through any floods unless they can establish the depth and that it is safe to do so.
The County Council are also asking motorists to be extra vigilant at night time.
