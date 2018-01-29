More roads closed in county due to flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The list of roads closed in the county due to flooding has increased

The county council has today issued the upgraded list of roads currently closed:

In the Gort area:

Loughaunawadda L4511

Cloonanearla

Newtown (New Line) L 4519

Carrowbaun, the L 8528

Newhall, Gort L85251

Owenbristy (Sheehan Cross to Keamsellagh) L4506

Crannagh L8552

Hawkhill Road L4510

Ballynastaig L4510

Caherawoneen North L8554

are all closed.

In Tuam, Polleagh North, L 6247 is closed.

While in Athenry/Oranmore, the Carheenlea Coolarne Caherateemore Road L3105 is also closed.

Motorists are requested to obey all signage and not to drive through any floods unless they can establish the depth and that it is safe to do so.

The County Council are also asking motorists to be extra vigilant at night time.