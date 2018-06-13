Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 61 year-old man who was missing from his home in Tuam has been found safe and well.
Thomas Kelly had been last seen at around 9 o’clock yesterday morning.
A Garda appeal was launched after his family raised concerns for his safety.
However, Tuam Gardaí have now confirmed that Thomas has been found safe and well in the Clifden area.
Missing Tuam man found safe and well
