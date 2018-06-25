Missing Loughrea teenager located safe and well

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A teenager who had been missing from the Loughrea area since last week has been located safe and well.
16-year old Diane Limsipson was reported missing from her home since noon last Wednesday. (20/6)
A major search was undertaken by gardaí and messages were posted on social media.
Gardaí have confirmed that Diane has now been found safe and well.
